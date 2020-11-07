Urvashi Rautela always believes in love

Urvashi Rautela



Just like many other Bollywood actresses, Urvashi Rautela too has been linked with many celebrities in the past. Earlier, she was also rumored to be cricketer Hardik Pandya's girlfriend, reports Times of India. Though she had denied any such relationship with a social media post that read - "I would humbly request respective media channels to YouTube to stop uploading such ridiculous videos as I have a family to answer and it creates problems for me."







Currently said to be single, we asked Urvashi to share her thoughts on the subject of love. And she says, "I always believe in love." Though she refuses to reveal the name and details of her past boyfriends, the topic makes her nostalgic and she murmurs, "My last boyfriend treated me like a princess."





In her social media posts, she might come across as a princess, what with the glamorous outfits and posh backdrops, but in real, Urvashi says she wouldn't want to be treated like that by her boyfriend. She explains, "A lot of times, my friends tell me that you are well settled, so you marry a rich boyfriend. And I would correct them saying that in a relationship, I would be the rich boyfriend!"











---Agencies

