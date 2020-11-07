Pori Moni injured!



Pori Moni, the glamorous daughter of Dhallywood, was injured while shooting.She receives the injury while shooting in a new movie titled 'Pritilata', the biographical film of 'Pritilata Waddedar', the first female martyr of the anti-British movement. The actress is currently undergoing treatment, said the movie director Rashid Palash.





He said that Pori Moni was severely injured in her left hand while filming a stick game yesterday (November 4). Her hand immediately became swollen and black. The shooting was going on in Niketan of the capital. She has been treated, she is doing well now. However, the filming of Friday (November 6) has been postponed as she yet recovers fully.





Golam Rabbani wrote the script of the film. Selina Hossain is working as its manuscript advisor. After filming in Dhaka, the whole unit will go to Chattogram. Kabir Sumon is supposed to compose in this movie.

