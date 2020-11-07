Shahnoor in web series for first time



Popular film actress Shahnoor got many offers to act in web series. Due to disliking stories and her roles, she did not see to work in the web series. At last, she started shooting of a web series titled 'Oiling'. For the first time, she is acting in a web series through this. Shahnoor will be seen in the role of a commissioner named Priya in the web series.





Directed by Helal Islam, the web series has been scripted by Anurup Aich. The shooting of the series started in Brahmanbaria recently.While talking about acting in the web series, Shahnoor said, "I got many offers to act in web series. But the stories and characters were not to my liking. I love the story of the series 'Oiling'.





Anurup Aich is a noted lyricist and playwright who wrote story of the series while Helal Islam made the series with greatest care. It has become a contemporary work. I am very much optimistic about the web series. After completing its shooting, I returned to Dhaka on November 3. Now I will talk with two directors about two new films."

Leave Your Comments