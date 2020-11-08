Kendall, Kylie not speaking a month after their fight



In a clip from Thursday's all-new 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians', Kendall Jenner reveals she still hasn't spoken to sister Kylie Jenner following their Palm Springs fight. Yet, as the coronavirus pandemic continues, Kendall's loved ones encourage the supermodel to make amends with the Kylie Cosmetics mogul.





"I've never heard from her, not even a little bit, which is rare," Kendall shares with Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian and KhloeKardashian. "It's been almost what?" Khloe responds, "It's been about a month."





In a confessional, Kendall sounds off on her "pretty big fight" with Kylie. "It's been a really long time and I haven't heard from her," the 25-year-old E! star notes. "It's really weird, we've never gone this long without speaking." As the conversation continues, Khloe reveals that she texted Kylie and got an unexpected response.





"I did send her a text and I did say, 'So, how long are you not gonna speak to Kendall for?'" the Good American boss states. "And she kind of snapped at me." According to Kim, Kylie gave her a similar response.







The SKIMS founder adds, "I said it to her on the phone and she just yelled at me." Kendall goes on to hypothesize that her little sister feels "attacked right now." Per Khloe, Kylie feels Kendall should apologize since the model "slapped her first." After Kendall reacts to this news, Kris asks for clarity about the fight. "First of all, I didn't slap her first," Kendall defends. "But also, it wouldn't matter because that's not the point."









