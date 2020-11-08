Sarika to host celebrity talk show 'Amar Ami'

Sarika





Banglavision's popular talk show 'Amar Ami' will introduce its latest host model and actress Sarika in their new episodes.The new episodes starring Sarika will air every Saturday night at 9:05 pm. Banglavision's head of program TarekAkhand revealed the decision on replacing the previous host Mithila

He said, "As Mithila is currently staying in India, she is trying her best to come to Dhaka but it's taking a lot of time. So we came to a mutual decision on replacing her as the host. Sarika is a popular model and actress and we are sure the audience will love her as the new host."





In today's episode, Sarika will be seen interacting with popular actors NiloyAlamgir and ShamolMawla as the guests. SabnamFaria and Monoj Kumar Pramanik will be showcased in the next episode.Banglavision's 'Amar Ami' has been known for bringing in popular celebrities as hosts. The first season was hosted by notable actress AupeeKarim, and then later on Rumana Malik Munmun, Nawsheen, and Mithila took on the role of hosting the program.

