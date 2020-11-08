Sharlin blessed with baby boy



Model, actress Sharlin Farzana has not been seen on screen for more than a year. The popular actress kept herself completely hidden during this time. A few days ago, it was learned that she tied the knot secretly. Now the 'UnoponchashBatash' actress has blessed with a baby boy - a month after the news of her marriage came out. She and her husband gave the boy's name YasinEhsan.







'UnoponchashBatash' was SharlinFarzana's first film. But she has not been seen in any show since the promotion of the movie. Rather, she was kept herself hiding from the spotlight. On the release day of the movie, the director Ujjwal said - "Sharlin can't stay with us. She could not stay in the promotion of the movie due to illness. That's why our Neera (SharlinFarzana) is very upset!"





However, MasudHasanUjjwal did not reveal the cause of the actress' illness. Later, it was revealed that the actress became the mother. Explaining the matter, Sharlin said she was pregnant and was not present in the promotion of 'UnoponchashBatash' for maternity rest. Not only that, she became the mother of a baby boy on November 1 and named him YasinEhsan Sharlin got engaged to businessman, engineer and IT expert EhsanulHaque at her Banani residence in September 2019. Besides, they tied the knot on November 23 of that year with the consent of the two families.



