Runa Laila's 4 new songs to be released on Nov 17



Runa Laila is one of the legendary singers in South Asia. She started her career in 1965. She played two songs in the Pakistani film Jugnu. Her first song was "Gudiyasimunnimeribhaiyakipyari" and the second song was "MarnaBhiNahinAasan", which was a love song.







At the age of 14, she made her breakthrough with the song "Unkinazronseymohabbatkajopaighammila" for Pakistani film 'Hum Dono' in 1966. She has performed in many different languages. She rendered songs in 17 languages including her native Bengali, Hindi, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, Gujarati, Pashto, Baluchi, Arabic, Persian, Malay, Nepalese, Japanese, Italian, Spanish, French and English.





Four new songs composed by the legendary singer of the Subcontinent RunaLiala will be published on her birthday on November 17. Renowned music station Dhruba Music Station will release these songs to mark the popular singer's birthday.





The songs are: "Kothairekhechhoaamai", "Eidekhasheshdekha", "Ami keno tomarihoyegechhi" and "Akashemeghjomechhe e monermeghdekhoni". Popular singers AnkhiAlamgir, ZiniaZafrinLuipa, TaniLaila and HaimantiRakshit Das have lent their voices to the songs respectively. Music arranged by Raja Kaasheff, eminent lyricist, producer and filmmaker GaziMazharul Anwar and noted lyricist-journalist KabirBakul have written lyrics of the songs.

