Taapsee Pannu hopeful for New YearTaapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu is on a strict diet for the next two months as she alternates between a sports-drama and 'Run Lola Run' adaptation Having started 2020 thinking she would not have breathing space between fi lms, TaapseePannu, like the rest of the world, sat twiddling her thumbs for the better part of the year while her schedule was hit for a six by the coronavirus pandemic.







But ever since she kicked off work with a South fi lm, the actress has been on a roll. She finished filming in a palace in Jaipur before hopping on to Mumbai to complete her portion in Aanand L Rai's romantic-thriller 'HaseenDillruba'. But it wasn't as seamless as it looked in her social media posts. "





Earlier I used to finish films in single schedules within two-three months. But now, after this huge break, I seem to have lost my rhythm. I was actually nervous about getting the nuances of the character right again so it matches the 75 per cent that I had already shot for," she admits, pointing out that the shoot took longer because of all the safety precautions and testing.







After playing Rani Kashyap, who the actress describes as a self-obsessed borderline narcissist in a script that talks about how "obsessive love can be criminal too", Taapsee has changed tracks for her sports drama, Rashmi Rocket, and is currently on the outskirts of Pune where a bubble has been created to allow minimal outside contact.











---Agencies





Leave Your Comments