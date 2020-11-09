'Doitto' - MiNERVA's dynamite return after 6 years



Popular band MiNERVA is back and ready to entertain the audience with their comeback track "Doitto."The heavy metal band premiered their new music video 'Doitto' on their YouTube channel on Friday around 3pm, said a press release.The album 'Doitto' is all finding your voice against hate and learning to rise above criticism and facing that inner demon before it consumes our existence.





Sultan Rafsan Khan, packeted a blistering-yet-melodic guitar solo right in the middle while Ishmi gave his soothingly aggressive vocals and Galib inserted interesting riff lines which perfectly aligned with the lyrics written by Taskin Ali. Tawfiq Ahmed Bijoy laid the foundation for the iconic groove MiNERVA.After an unannounced hiatus due to band members shifting abroad for higher studies, MiNERVA is finally backed with a single that sounds fresher than ever. And this time, they're back for good and won't disappoint!





Partnered by BBMFC, Hanger 18 and Back Page PR, the hauntingly gorgeous music video for 'Doitto' is sponsored by KrayonMag and is created by Rongmistry House, reads the release. The music video for 'Doitto' is up on MiNERVA's official YouTube channel and the song is available to stream with synced lyrics on GAAN app.



