Arjun Rampal house searched by Narcotics Bureau



Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal's house is being searched by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) due to investigation in alleged drug link. The actor's house is currently being thoroughly searched by the Anti-drugs agency, reported by NDTV.







On Sunday, Bollywood producer Firoz Nadiadwala's wife was arrested by the anti-drugs agency over 10 grams of marijuana allegedly found at their Mumbai home in raids. Earlier, the NCB?had arrested Agisilaos Demetriades, brother of Rampal's girlfriend Gabriella. Reports suggest Agisilaos was a part of a drug syndicate linked to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput.







NCB?officers said Agisilaos was in constant touch with many drug peddlers who supplied drugs to Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others arrested in Rajput's death case. Both Rhea and Showik were also arrested by the bureau earlier. Rhea was given bail by the Bombay High Court on October 7 while Showik still continues to remain in custody.





