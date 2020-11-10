

Popular actor of the country is Chanchal Chowdhury. His movies mean something special. He has worked in a long career in a handful of movies and all of them have been appreciated by the audience.He has also established himself as a successful actor in the movies 'Monpura', 'Television' and 'Ainabaji'. He joined another film in that series. Its name is 'Darkroom'. Chanchal's friend producer Golam Sohrab Dodul is managing it.





Popular director of the drama Dodul made his debut in the movie 'Sapludu' last year. It was said that Chanchal will act in that film. However, due to the complexity of the schedule, it did not happen. Eventually the two friends get together and go to work in the 'Darkroom'.







Dodul has confirmed the matter. However, the movie will be released on a web platform. Another surprise is that actress Tareen Jahan and Lux star Ajmeri Haque Bandhan will act with Chanchal in this movie.Giving this information, Golam Sohrab Dodul said, "I finished shooting the web film a few days ago. It is built on the story of a parapsychology thriller. Chanchal, Tarin and Bandhan have performed very well.







I expect the audience to enjoy 'Darkroom'. 'He said that Chanchal Chowdhury will play four different roles in this movie. There will be surprises and novelty in the characters of Tarin, Bandhan too. The trailer of the movie will be released soon. And this winter, the web film will be released in the cinematic app in December.

