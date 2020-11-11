'Sweden eager to work for BD's power-energy sector'

Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg Von Linde met with State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid and exchanged views to work closely with Bangladesh during a courtesy call at the latter's office at Bangladesh Secreta



Newly appointed Swedish Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexandra Berg Von Linde on Tuesday said Sweden is interested to work closely with Bangladesh government for the development of its power and energy sector."Sweden is eager to work with the government for the development of power and energy sector. Our businessmen are also interested to work in this sector," she said while paying a courtesy call on State Minister for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid at the latter's office at Bangladesh Secretariat.





During the meeting, different issues of the power and energy sector, including transmission and distribution, waste management and affordable energy production were discussed. She emphasized on increasing communication between the two countries and exchanging experiences for capacity building.Welcoming the new Swedish Ambassador, the state minister said, "There are many opportunities in Bangladesh to work together.







Sweden has vast experience on power generation from waste and its technology is also modern." "We can work together in this sector . . . Bangladesh has been working to expand clean and renewable energy and Sweden can extend cooperation in the particular area," said Nasrul.He said Bangladesh can use Swedish experiences to modernize smart grid, smart transformers, smart meters as well as distribution and transmission system of its power and energy sector. Among others, power secretary Dr Sultan Ahmed was present.

