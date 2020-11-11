Jolie, Brad divorce drama not ending soon



Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for a divorce back in 2016. It's been 4 years now but the drama seems to be never-ending. The couple is currently indulged in a divorce battle over some of the pending matters that were long-pending. It seems the 'bitterness' isn't ending any time soon.







Read on for all the scoop. Just a few days ago, we saw the entire row turn into a controversy in itself. Angelina claimed that the judge in the matter has been known to Brad and may be biased in the verdict. Last week, Brad was also spotted at the 'Maleficent' actress' house.







Reports stated that the actor was keen on ending the bad blood at the earliest. Now, a recent report suggests that Angelina Jolie has ulterior motives in this custody battle against Brad Pitt. The actress wants to leave her ex-husband broke. Not just that, she also has intentions to get full custody of the kids.





Leave Your Comments