Farooki to be Official Competition Jury at PÖFF

Mostafa Sarwar Farooki



Eminent Bangladeshi film director Mostafa Sarwar Farooki has become one of the five Official Competition Jury members at the 24th edition of Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) set to take place from Nov 13 to Nov 29 in Estonia, reports UNB.







Farooki shared the news recently on his official Facebook account, and the official website of the festival has also added him as one of the Jury members alongside four of his co-jurors in the Official Competition section: British film festival consultant and writer-reviewer Mark Adams (United Kingdom), producer and member of the European Film Academy Izabela Kiszka-Hoflik (Poland), theatre and film actress Ester Kuntu (Estonia) and renowned Director of Photography with double Oscar nominations for 'L.A. Confidential' and 'The Insider' and BAFTA nominee, Dante Spinotti (Italy). "





This is one festival I have always wanted to be in. Heard many great things about this festival from friends! So when the offer came to be on their Official Competition Jury, I didn't take much time to say "yes"!," Farooki wrote on Facebook. Expressing his gratitude, he added, "Thank you PÖFF Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival for having me! Looking forward to watch the films and work with my co-jurors!"

