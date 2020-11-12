Badiur Rahman exempted from ACC case



Former chairman and present director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd Badiur Rahman has been exempted from a money laundering case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).







ACC has concluded the case as no evidence was found against him.





Badiur Rahman, who is currently serving as the chairman of Risk Management Committee of AIBL, has been found clean and ACC has announced the matter settled and closed, read a press release today. His exemption was stated in a letter signed by a ACC Secretary Muhammad Dilwar Bakht and a deputy secretary (Financial Institution Division) of the finance ministry.





In 2018, ACC filed the case against Badiur Rahman, who was chairman of the bank's board of directors between 2008 and 2016, for allegedly laundering Tk1.68 crore in Singapore. Badiur is one of the founder directors of the bank since 1995. He has business in Singapore.

