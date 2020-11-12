Hrithik on reinventing constantly for his films





Hrithik Roshan has given the audience some of the most memorable characters over his career span. 'Greek God' looks, unparalleled dance moves and chiseled physique have been among Hrithik's most evident physical features, but he is undoubtedly equally effective while he transforms into a character on the screen. In a recent interview, on asking upon if is there any other side of the craft of acting, which is yet to be discovered for him as an actor, Hrithik says, "As an actor, I would never want to rely on my past laurels. I want to approach every film like I've just only begun my journey, work on it like a student and constantly reinvent."



