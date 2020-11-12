Tanha pairs up with Irfan Sajjad in drama 'ICU'



Actress Tanha Tasnia is busier with film work. However, sometimes she also works in television dramas when she gets good stories. This time Tanha acted in a drama. And in this play, she has teamed up with actor Irfan Sajjad. This is the first time Tanha has acted in a play with Irfan Sajjadar. The name of the play is 'ICU'. The play is produced by Kajal Arfin Ami.







Tanha said that this November and next December, she will act in a number of plays under the direction of the top playwrights in Bangladesh. Regarding his performance in the play 'ICU', Tanha said, I did it because the story seemed exceptional. Besides Irfan Sajjad, MithuApa, Mukit Bhai and Sarika Saba have also acted in this play. I hope the audience will like the play.'





Irfan Sajjad said, "This is my first work with Tanha. Tanha has a strong effort to perform well. And as a co-artist, Tanha is very supportive. I hope everyone will like the 'ICU' drama. 'It is learned that the drama will be aired on a satellite channel and a YouTube channel soon. Meanwhile, Tanha said that she is going to start work on a new movie at the beginning of next year.

