Fitness level now much better position: Rahmat Mia



It has been nearly three weeks since the Bangladesh national football team started their training session from October 24 last for the two-match test series against visiting Nepal, BSS report.





During the near about three weeks camp, emphasis has been given on players' fitness because the team is out of the field for a long time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "The players are much better position now than they were in the beginning … We are practicing in the way the coaching staff are directing us keeping ahead of the two matches," said national defender Rahmat Mia during the team's practice session at the Bangabandhu National Stadium on Wednesday.





Though the players stayed at home during the lockdown situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, they continued their individual training which has been proved effective in the training session. "We properly maintain the schedules which were given to us during the lockdown and it has proved much effective because we have been able to pass all the tests in the training session.



It was not possible if we were not in practice at that time," said the Saif Sporting Club defender.





National football team's fitness coach Ivan who arrived in Dhaka on Friday last to join the team's ongoing training camp. He has worked on the fitness of the players for the last few days. What he showed to the players seemed positive to the footballers.





Ivan Razlog, the fitness coach of Bangladesh national football team, also expressed satisfaction over the boys' fitness. He said the players are positive in the camp and doing practice well for the two matches against Nepal.





