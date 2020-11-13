'Bangladesh Air Show-2022' web page launched

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat



Bangladesh Air Force is going to organize an air show on the occasion of celebrating Golden Jubilee of Independence scheduled to be held in February 2022. To this effect, the Webpage Launching Ceremony of 'Bangladesh Air Show-2022' was held at BAF Falcon Hall, Tejgaon, Dhaka on Thursday, said an ISPR press release, reports BSS.





Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat launched the webpage of the Air Show as the chief guest. Earlier, on the arrival of the chief guest at the venue, he was cordially welcomed by Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Plan) Air Vice Marshal Md. Shafiqul Alam. Through this event Bangladesh Air Force has been able to broadcast the preliminary information related to the 'Air Show-2022' to the world.





At the beginning of his speech, the chief guest expressed his gratitude to Almighty Allah. He paid homage to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the Greatest Bengali of all time for whose contribution the nation have got independent and sovereign Bangladesh. He also remembered all the martyrs of the Liberation War and expressed his condolence to their departed souls and family members, it added.





He said that Bangladesh Air Force, which was born during the War of Liberation, will introduce Bangladesh to the world through the air show which is going to be organized on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Independence. Organizing Air Show plays a significant role in accelerating a country's economic development, expanding tourism industry, opening up new employment opportunities and earning foreign exchange. Cox's Bazar, the unbroken longest Sea Beach city in the world, is chosen as the venue for the event.



Among others, principal staff officers of Air Headquarters, chairman CAAB, representative of AFD, DGFI, other air officers and members of print and electronic media were present in the ceremony.





