FM assures support for women entrepreneurs to boost export



Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has assured women entrepreneurs of providing required support to create more avenues for exporting their products in the global market.





He said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has introduced economic diplomacy and public diplomacy which will help expand markets for Bangladeshi products apart from boosting foreign investment.





The Foreign Minister made the remarks when leaders of women chambers from Dhaka, Sylhet, Rangpur, Sirajganj and Sunamganj met him at his office on Wednesday.





The women entrepreneurs discussed ways to export their products and sought cooperation from the Foreign Minister to develop relations with the international businesspeople. Foreign Minister Momen assured them of extending his cooperation to that end.





Dhaka Women Chamber President Naz Farhana Ahmed, Sylhet Women Chamber President Sornolota Roy, Sirajganj Women Chamber President Sharita Millat, Rangpur Women Chamber President Anwar Ferdousi Poly and Sunamganj Women Chamber President Hosna Huda, among others, were present during the meeting.

