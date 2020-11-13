GP, UGC sign MoU to facilitate online classes of public, pvt univs



Grameenphone, the market's leading operator, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with University Grant Commission (UGC) in an effort to facilitate the online classes in different public and private universities during the Covid-19 pandemic .





Dr Ferdous Zaman, secretary of UGC and Kazi Mahbub CEO of GP signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides on Thursday.





As per the MoU, the GP will provide internet data package at low cost to the students and faculty members of different private and public universities, said a press release issued on Thursday. UGC Chairman Professor Dr Kazi Shahidullah presided over the ceremony at zoom platform. Addressing the event, the UGC chairman said, "The agreement will play an important role in running online education activities and meet the need of students."





He also thanked Grameen Phone to facilitate the initiative.





Students of public and private universities will be provided with internet bandwidth of state-owned mobile operator Teletalk at a nominal price to help continue their online education activities. University Grants Commission of Bangladesh (UGC) made the disclosure through a press release on September 2, saying students of the universities under UGC run platform BdREN will get the opportunity.





BdREN is a high performance data Communications network providing connectivity among higher education and research institutions in both public and private sectors.

