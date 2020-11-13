Huawei, ICT division to launch four ICT programs

In the presence of State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak, officials from Huawei, Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA) signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at BCC auditorium in the capital on Thursday



Huawei, in partnership with Bangladesh Computer Council (BCC) and Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority (BHTPA), is going to launch four ICT programs with the vision to accelerate the growth of the ICT industry and to facilitate ICT talents in Bangladesh.







A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed between these three parties at BCC auditorium in the capital on Thursday.







The core purpose of the MoU is to initiate four programs namely 'Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020', 'ICT Joint Innovation Center', 'Huawei ICT Academy', and 'Curating Bangladeshi Startups'.







Among these projects, BCC will be working together with Huawei on Bangladesh ICT Competition 2020, ICT Joint Innovation Center, and Curating Bangladeshi Startups. Huawei ICT Academy will be conducted by BHTPA and Huawei. The responsible parties will be managing these projects for at least three years from the days of its inauguration.







Speaking at the MoU signing ceremony as the chief guest, Zunaid Ahmed Palak said, "All of our initiatives and projects are focusing on youth, ICT and employment. This agreement will be able to provide proper trainings to the young students, our researchers, and our innovators in the university level."He also hoped that the agreement would be able to bridge the gap between industry and academia.





In the welcome speech, Huawei Technologies (Bangladesh) Limited CEO Zhang Zhengjun said, "Our programmes will motivate the youth of Bangladesh to excel in the ICT field, which will ultimately help Bangladesh fulfill the vision of Digital Bangladesh."BCC Executive Director Parthapratim Deb said, "I express my heartfelt thanks to Huawei for helping us consolidate our position in establishing a startup ecosystem, and to a large extent, reap the advantage of Chinese technology."







Managing director of BHTPA Hosne Ara Begum, senior secretary of ICT division N M Zeaul Alam, executive director of BCC Parthapratim Deb, among others, were present. Digital Security Agency (DSA) Director General and Leveraging ICT for Growth, Employment and Governance (LICT) project director Md Rezaul Karim presided over the event.

Leave Your Comments