COVID-19: Actor Azizul Hakim on life support



Renowned Bangladeshi actor Azizul Hakim, who has been suffering from COVID-19, was put on life support on Friday morning as his condition deteriorated, reports UNB. The actor was admitted to Bangladesh Specialized Hospital in the capital on Thursday night with respiratory distress and was immediately shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU). Director Chayanika Chowdhury, actor Omar Sani, playwright Masum Reza and more have confirmed the news on social media. Hakim was severely sick with diarrhea before testing positive for COVID-19.





Screenwriter and playwright Zeenat Hakim, wife of the actor was also diagnosed with COVID-19 along with their son Muhaimeen Redwan Hakim. They are currently in stable condition and getting treated at home. Hakim was born in Cumilla on May 15, 1959. He obtained an MA in political science from Dhaka University.He started his theatre career with the theatre group 'Aranyak' in 1977. His first acted theatre play was 'Ora Kodom Ali'.







He received his breakthrough as a television actor in 1981 with BTV's Ekhaney Nongor. He debuted as a director on television with drama 'Ja Hariye Jay' and on theatre with the play 'Pathor'. 'Jol Porey Pata Norey' (2005) has been his major and first drama serial on television, written by his wife Zeenat.Hakim debuted in film with Mustafizur Rahman's 'Shonkhonil Karagar'(1992), written by legendary litterateur Humayun Ahmed.



