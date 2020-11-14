Humayun Ahmed's 72nd birth anniversary observed



The 72nd birth anniversary of legendary writer, author, lyricist, academician, screenwriter, playwright and filmmaker Humayun Ahmed was observed. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Humayun's birth anniversary was celebrated by admirers and various organizations with limited programs and virtual arrangements, reports UNB.





One of the most influential Bengali writers of modern time, Humayun Ahmed (November 13, 1948 - July 19, 2012) is often credited with revitalizing Bengali literature and best known for his 'magic-realism' based writing. Making his breakthrough with debut novel "Nondito Noroke" (1972), Humayun wrote over 200 fiction and non-fiction books, all of which were bestsellers in Bangladesh and are still popular among his readers.





His books were the top sellers at the Ekushey Book Fair during the 1990s and 2000s. He received Ekushey Padak, Bangla Academy Award, Lekhak Shibir Award, Shishu Academy Award, Michael Madhusudan Padak, Bachsas Award and many more, for his outstanding contributions to the Bengali culture and entertainment sphere.







As a successful content-maker in television, Humayun debuted with his drama 'Prothom Prohor' (1983) for Bangladesh Television (BTV). His successful journey in television continued with popular drama serials 'Ei Shob Din Ratri', 'Bohubrihi', 'Ayomoy', 'Nokkhotrer Raat', 'Aaj Robibar' and most notably, 'Kothao Keu Nei'.







Humayun Ahmed also explored success as a filmmaker in the early 1990s and went on to make a total of eight films in his filmmaking career, each based on his own novels. Two of his films, 'Syamol Chhaya' (2004) and 'Ghetuputra Komola' (2012) were the official Bangladeshi submission for the Academy Award for Best Foreign Language Film in their respective years.





