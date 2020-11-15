Shamol, Shanu's TV drama 'Phul O Bhool'Shamol, Shanu's TV drama 'Phul O Bhool'



Versatile actor of present time Shamol Mawla is now in discussion among the viewers to act in Abrar Athar directed ZEE5's recently released web series 'Mainkar Chipay'. Shamol got appreciation to play the role Shafiq Ansari in the web series. Only for his outstanding acting, Shamol Mawla has acceptability among the viewers.





Basically 'Mainkar Chipay' brought him into limelight. This time popular actress Lux superstar Shanarei Devi Shanu has returned to acting with Shamol in a drama titled 'Phul O Bhool'.After a long time, Shanu paired up with Shamol in this drama. Directed by Golam Habib, story of the drama was written by Manosh Pal. Produced under the banner of Impress Telefilm Ltd, shooting of the drama was held on Wednesday and Thursday.







While talking about acting in the drama Shamol Mawla said, "In fact, I am very much delighted to get response from my acted web series 'Mainkar Chipay'. Basically I am more interested to act in this type of works. Now I am interested to act in exceptional story and role where I have an opportunity to play with my characters. 'Phul O Bhool' is a story based drama where I acted against Shanu after a long time. Both of us had intention to enjoy the time while acting in the drama."





Shanu shared her feelings by this way, "I worked with Shamol in Sohel Arman Bhai's drama serial 'Jol Rong', which was telecasted on NTV. Later, we worked together for several times under directors Irani Biswas, Debabrata Roni, among others' direction. Shamol is one of my favorite co-actors. So, I always feel comfortable to work with him. Very soon, 'Phul O Bhool' will be telecasted on Channel i."



