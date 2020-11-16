Scarlett Johansson on 'Instant Parent'

Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson says essaying the role of a parent has been an invaluable part of her career. Last year, the actress played the role of a mother in 'Marriage Story' and 'Jojo Rabbit'. "I never had a child in film before, and (recently) I made two films that I have kids that are suddenly like 10 or 11 years old. So, I became kind of like an instant parent.





But I think for actors, of course, there's all different ways of getting yourself to where you need to go," Scarlett Johansson said. Scarlett Johansson added, "Being a parent myself was invaluable. It was incredibly helpful; (I) had a sort of empathy for Rosie's (her role in Jojo Rabbit) plight that I may not have had the same insight otherwise. So, yeah, it was just a joy to play. She's a very warm, warm, lovable character that I think just felt very comfy to me. I wanted that to come across, that she was just comfortable and kind of sugary and warm."

