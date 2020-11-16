

Super high on drugs, Samir rests on the grass while puffing a cigarette and says (in first person narrative) - "The smell of grass and soil feels different and it has a name. Saw it a few days ago on internet, forgot it, anyways I do not have time to *** literature about the smell of grass but you guys have plenty of ** to care for such **** things." Then the scene cuts to the title credit.





This is a scene from the first Bangladeshi original short film by Zee5 Global, 'Mainker Chipay,' directed by Abrar Athar, which premiered globally for audiences in 190+ countries on November 9. Last year, Abrar's short film, 'Life in Other Words,' was screened at international film festivals and had won awards at various festivals around the globe. Later, the film was released on Amazon Prime, Vimeo on demand, Roku, and Shorts TV.







That is why his latest thriller created a huge buzz prior to its release. The story of 'Mainkar Chipay' revolves around the character of an undercover police officer played by Afran Nisho who fools a drug dealer Shafiq (Shamol Mawla) and his customer, Samir (Sariful Razz) into believing he is a dealer himself. The story is narrated from Samir's point of view and divided into chapters. The plot takes a new twist and turn in each chapter.





The film's storyline has certain loopholes, such as it does not explain who else is behind the hot- head undercover police officer and his master plan as he breaks the law in order to frame the drug dealers. And from the dialogues, it is difficult to understand that Afran Nisho is actually a police officer, unless you pay close attention. If montages or flashbacks were used in the script to give more information about the character, it would have been more interesting.



