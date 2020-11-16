Downbeat opening for DSE, CSE



The Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) on Sunday closed the day with downbeat trend due mainly to price fall in large-cap securities. DSEX, the prime index of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), went down by 37.29 points or 0.76 percent to settle at 4,867.





Two other indices also ended lower. The DS30 index, comprising blue chips, lost 15.06 points to finish at 1,696 and the DSE Shariah Index shed 2.84 points to close at 1,114. Turnover, a crucial indicator of the market, crossed the Taka 11 billion-mark after 11 sessions, amounting to Taka 11.98 billion, which was 21 per cent higher than the previous day's turnover of Taka 9.88 billion.





Losers took a strong lead over the gainers as out of 350 issues traded, 167 ended lower, 99 closed higher and 84 issues remained unchanged on the DSE trading floor. The Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) also ended lower with its All Shares Price Index (CASPI)-losing 121 points to close at 13,946 while the Selective Categories Index - CSCX shedding 71 points to close at 8,398. Of the issues traded, 77 advanced, 126 declined and 60 remained unchanged on the CSE. The port city bourse traded 18.54 million shares and mutual fund units with turnover value of Taka 310 million.

