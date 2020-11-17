People's Choice Awards 2020 winners list



The 2020 People's Choice Awards aired live on Sunday on E! and artists across music, movies, TV and pop culture were crowned winners during the only award show voted on by the people. Fans cast over one billion votes this year and have decided who the best of the best was in 2020. So many amazing stars were nominated, including Justin Bieber and Lady Gaga, who each had 7 nominations, making them the most nominated male and female artists of the night respectively. Other notable names who were nominated this year included music stars like Meghan Thee Stallion, Ariana Grande, Cardi B and The Weeknd, TV stars like Cole Sprouse, Ellen Pompeo, Dan Levy and Issa Rae and movie stars like Will Smith, Charlize Theron, Tiffany Haddish and Noah Centineo.



Here are the categories and winners



People's Champion Award: Tyler Perry, Fashion Icon Award: Tracee Ellis Ross, People's Icon of 2019: Jennifer Lopez



Movies



The movie of 2020: 'Bad Boys for Life'

The comedy movie of 2020: 'The Kissing Booth 2'

The action movie of 2020: 'Mulan'

The drama movie of 2020: Hamilton

The family movie of 2020: Onward

The male movie star of 2020: Will Smith, Bad Boys for Life

The female movie star of 2020: Tiffany Haddish, 'Like A Boss'

The comedy movie star of 2020: Joey King, 'The Kissing Booth 2'

The action movie star of 2020: Chris Hemsworth, 'Extraction'

The drama movie star of 2020: Lin-Manuel Miranda, 'Hamilton'



TV



The show of 2020: 'Grey's Anatomy'

The drama show of 2020: 'Riverdale'

The comedy show of 2020: 'Never Have I Ever'

The reality show of 2020: 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

The competition show of 2020: 'The Voice'

The male TV star of 2020: Cole Sprouse, 'Riverdale'

The female TV star of 2020: Ellen Pompeo, 'Grey's Anatomy'

The drama TV star of 2020: Mandy Moore, 'This Is Us'

The comedy TV star of 2020: Sofía Vergara, 'Modern Family'

The daytime talk show of 2020: 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

The nighttime talk show of 2020: 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

The competition contestant of 2020: Gigi Goode, 'RuPaul's Drag Race'

The reality star of 2020: Khloe Kardashian, 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'

The binge-worthy show of 2020: 'Outer Banks'

The sci-fi/fantasy show of 2020: 'Wynonna Earp'



Music



The male artist of 2020: Justin Bieber

The female artist of 2020: Ariana Grande

The group of 2020: BTS

The song of 2020: "Dynamite," BTS

The album of 2020: Map of the Soul: 7, BTS

The country artist of 2020: Blake Shelton

The Latin artist of 2020: Becky G

The new artist of 2020: Doja Cat

The music video of 2020: "Dynamite," BTS

The collaboration of 2020: "WAP," Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion

The soundtrack song of 2020: "Only The Young," Taylor Swift, Featured in Miss Americana



Pop Culture



The social star of 2020: Emma Chamberlain

The beauty influencer of 2020: James Charles

The social celebrity of 2020: Ariana Grande

The animal star of 2020: Doug The Pug

The comedy act of 2020: Leslie Jones: Time Machine

The style star of 2020: Zendaya

The game changer of 2020: Lebron James

The pop podcast of 2020: Anything Goes with Emma Chamberlain





