Moushumi, Shahed's telefilm 'Bhokto'

Popular TV actor Shahed Sharif Khan earlier acted with popular film actress Moushumi for two times - drama and telefilm. For the third time, they again paired up for a telefilm titled 'Bhokto'. Directed by Tareq Shikder, story of the telefilm was written by Mirza Rakib. Shooting of the telefilm was done in different locations in Cox's Bazar and Dhaka where Shahed played the role of Kamal who is a fan of Moushumi on the screen. Moushumi played her real life role in the telefilm.





While talking about acting in the telefilm Moushumi said, "A mad fan of mine with his various excitements is revolved in the story of the telefilm 'Bhokto'. That fan loves me so much that he reaches to Cox's Bazar to meet there and also creates various embarrassing situations for me there. Tareq Bhai worked with Chashi Nazrul Islam's assistant for long time. For this reason, I had full confidence on him.











He tried his level best to make the telefilm nicely. I worked with Shahed after a long time break. While working with him in this telefilm I found Shahed remains quiet person like previous time. He has passion and love to acting."Shahed Sharif Khan said, "Moushumi Apa is one of my favorite actresses. Earlier I worked with her in drama and telefilm. During that time she co-operated me a lot. It is no doubt she is a top class actress of the country.







She is also a big-hearted person. I always enjoy working with her on the screen. While working with her in this telefilm I never felt we didn't work together for a long time gap. As real life co-actors, we also acted in same role in the telefilm. I believe viewers will enjoy the telefilm, which will be telecasted in a TV channel and later on YouTube channel soon."





