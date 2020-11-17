

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened a pavilion "Prodorshonite Bangabandhu" (Bangabandhu on display) at the South Plaza of the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) here Sunday afternoon. She inaugurated the pavilion marking the special session of parliament on the occasion of "Mujib Borsho" to pay rich tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on his birth centenary, PM's Press Secretary Ihsanul Karim told BSS. "





The Prime Minister watched the entire historic March 7 speech of Bangabandhu on a giant screen sitting at the pavilion," he added. The PM also looked around the pavilion. Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Whip Noor-E-Alam Chowdhury accompanied the premier.

Leave Your Comments