Rupali Bank's remittance campaign in Pirojpur





The state-owned Rupali Bank on Saturday carried out an awareness campaign in Pirojpur town to encourage Bangladeshi expatriates living in different countries for sending remittance through banking channels.





The bank’s Barisal zonal office organized the program, including a motorbike rally and distribution of leaflets at different places.





The purpose of the campaign was to project that the Rupali Bank Limited provides 1 percent additional to 2 percent incentive from government for sending remittance through banking channels.





Rupali Bank’s Barisal zone Deputy General Manager Mohammad Rokonuzzaman, Hularhat branch manager Mohammad Mijanur Rahman and all branch managers of Pirojpur and Jhalakathi districts were present.



