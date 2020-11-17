Shaban Mahmood made Minister Press



Shaban Mahmood who attracted attention by attaining a top position of journalist leadership in Bangladesh has been appointed by the government as the Minister Press at Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on a two-year contract.





The Ministry of Public Administration issued a gazette notification in respect of the appointment on Monday. He will replace Farid Hossain who has been serving for the last four-year as Minister Press. Journalist Shaban Mahmood was given a two-year contract as Press Minister from the date of joining on condition of parting ties with other organizations.





Shaban Mahmood has been leading Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) as the Secretary General. He served different print and electronic media outlets in various capacities. In student politics of Awami League he held important posts. He remains committed to the political ideology and dream of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the political leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





He started his journalistic career with a dream of becoming a journalist leader to move the journalist community with a view to building a journalist-friendly society. His journalistic leadership and social position has turned him into a diplomat. It certainly opens a new avenue to enrich his career.





A lot of his journalist colleagues received the message of the new appointment with happiness. Some others however feel sad that he is leaving the profession to work as a diplomat in New Delhi. A host of his well-wishers in the National Press Club on Monday exchanged greetings with Shaban Mahmood.He comes of a respectable family in the district of Gopalganj.





