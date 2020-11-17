Where will we go? River erosion victims’ cry goes unheard

Once they had their homes. But now they live in a miserable condition under makeshift sheds at Aruail Bazar in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria district. The mighty Meghna River has made them homeless. The ill-fated people have lost everything due to river erosion. They had nothing to do except seeing devastation of river.

The erosion-hit people are now passing their days in an inhuman condition as their cry has fallen in the deaf ear. The authorities concerned have turned a blind eye to their miseries. The victims call upon the government to take necessary measures for their rehabilitation.

The northern part of Sarail upazila has become highly prone to river erosion as the mighty Meghna flows beside the area. People of Dhamaura village under Aruail union of the upazila are worst victims of this natural disaster. The devastating erosion haunts the villagers all the time.

While talking to this correspondent, locals said, “Homesteads at Dhamaura village are devoured by the river every year. If such situation continues, the entire village will go into the river one day. We don’t understand how we will tackle this.”

Aruail Union Awami League President Abu Taleb said, “We cannot hold tears seeing the sufferings of erosion-hit people. Losing everything, they now live under makeshift sheds at Aruail Bazar in a miserable condition. We call upon the government to take urgent initiative to rehabilitate the affected people.”

Ranjan Kumar Das, executive engineer of Water Development Board, Brahmanbaria, said, “We have visited the erosion-affected areas and informed higher authorities about the matter. “The river survey is going on. Necessary paperwork has been sent for emergency allotment. The work will start after allotment is sanctioned,” he added.

Acting Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and Assistant Commissioner (Land) Farzana Priyanka said, “The river erosion has intensified as the tide has altered the direction. Water Development Board will take necessary measures to lessen the sufferings of the affected people.”

