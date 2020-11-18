Swara wants to hone her skills



Swara Bhasker is planning to go abroad to learn varied acting techniques. "Before the lockdown, I was planning to go to the USA for three months to learn different acting techniques. I'm always keen on doing workshops. I was excited and felt like it would be re-living my childhood days of going to school. In this school we basically learn physical and imaginary forms of acting. However, this could not happen owing to the pandemic-2019, breakdown," she said, and expressed the hope that her dream of honing her skills at the New York school becomes a reality soon.







The actress, known for her out-of-the-ordinary roles, was targeted by social media for the overt sexuality of her part in Rasbhari, where she played a double role. But this did not bother her at all. In the yet-to-be released 'Sheer Qorma', Swara portrays one half of a lesbian couple. Divya Dutta is her pair in the LGBT romance.







--- Agencies

