Bogura CO of 4-APBN becomes the change maker



The present Commanding Officer (CO) of 4-Armed Police Battalion of Bogura has been playing vital role as the change-maker in the activities in combating against narcotics, arms, smuggling and terrorism as well as continuing the renovation efforts inside the APBN's boundary walls at Upashahar area in Bogura town.







After joining on April 20, 2020, Superintendent of Police (SP) Md. Joynul Abedin, has taken at least 26 activities to construct some infrastructures and to change the shape and colour inside the 4-APBN turning into it as a new bride to change the mindset of the forces.





The remarkable renovation activities include installation of Shaheed Minar and Shadhinata Chattar'71 inscribing historic Speech of Bangabandhu, Modernisation of auditorium in the campus of APBN School and College, Inquiry centre of the same school, construction of drill shade, beautification of APBN, Badminton Club and Indoor Court, innovation of the office of Commanding Officer and other officers, construction of Rest house, Salute Box, relief distribution among the corona-pandemic victim poor people, Tree Plantation, Malta, banana, papaya, vegetables cultivation, formation of dairy farm, buying of double-cabin ambulance during emergency time for the officers and forces. Besides, he has been fighting against narcotics, arms, smuggling and terrorism successfully in the 16 districts of two northern divisions.





After his joining, he has speeded up the activities of the Operations and Intelligence Cell of the 4-APBN and the forces have conducted many successful drives under jurisdiction in the 16 districts and recovered arms, narcotics, vehicles, cell phones, and arrested terrorists, narcotic and arms traders and lodged cased with GD in different Police Stations in those districts.







In the last few months, the forces of 4-APBN have seized 1.12 Kg heroine, 3610 pieces Yaba, 577 bottles Phensidyl, 13.5 KG Contraband Hemp, 10 Foreign-made pistol with 10 round ammunition, 2 bottles wine, 1 truck, 6 motor cycles, cell phone 1, cash money at Tk. 4,020 totaling recovery at Tk. 1, 12, 34, 719 within five months, arrested 45, fled 2 with 39 case and 39 GDs in the Jurisdiction.







Being satisfied with the good works of the Operations and Intelligence Cell, Additional Inspector General (Addl. IGP) Mosharaf Hossain BPM, the chief of APBN, has given "Greetings Souvenir" to the Commanding Officer (CO) of 4-APBN Md. Joynul Abedin during his recent visit in 4-APBN in the early August month.







Contacted, Md. Joynul Abedin, The Commanding Officer (CO) of 4-APBN told the Correspondent that to uphold the real history of freedom fighting and Bangladesh, to discharge his duty, he has been conducting anti-drug, anti-smuggling and anti-terrorism drives in his jurisdiction and to make the forces, officers mentally warm up, through the renovations activities inside the 4-APBN have been carried out.





