

Popular actress of Small screen is Tasnuva Tisha. In her personal life, she tied the knot with businessman Farzanul Haque on 28 September 2014. In the beginning, she kept the marriage secret but later revealed herself.







Tisha's married life was going well; she gave birth to her son named Anush. But the bitterness between them started after four years of marriage; as a result, she was officially divorced from Farzanul Haque on 21 May 2018. Marital strife and divorce had a profound impact on Tisha's personal life. She was also hospitalized due to illness; she was not even seen on the screen for a long time. But Tisha stood again, leaving all the obstacles behind and became active in the showbiz area. She received rave reviews after the release of her web series 'August 14'.





More than two years have passed since Tisha's divorce. Now she is busy with children and acting. But what does the actress think about getting married again? In reply, the actress said, "I am not thinking about marriage now. Tired of being alone though. Again, I think it feels good to be alone. I think of getting married again just looking at people's marriage posts on Facebook."



"But I have had the trouble of getting married before, now I don't have the courage. I can't find anyone to believe." She further said, "Marriage is a matter of mutual understanding. So it is important to have a good understanding before marriage."



Tisha doesn't want to make the same mistake again. In her words - "I made a mistake once, I don't want to make the same mistake again. For this, I am afraid of getting married again. If necessary, I want to wait another five years. But I want a husband like my choice."







