Kim wants to save her marriage with Kanye





Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have always been grabbing headlines for their relationship. They have always been one such couple making it to the headlines for having marital problems. So, are they heading for a divorce? The news of trouble in their marriage spread like wildfire after Kanye's breakdowns during his Presidential campaigns. While things seemed to be normal again between KimYe, the latest report stated that the beauty mogul is in the middle of planning to divorce husband. Continue reading further for the entire scoop! According to reports in Pinkvilla, Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West are planning a secret divorce summit to work out the details of a possible divorce. As per the report, an insider said that the beauty mogul wants to set the real guidelines for saving her marriage. And, in case Kim can't do that, the source in the report said that she wants to understand what her divorce with West would look like.





