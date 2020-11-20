Prova now wants to be a 'mother'



Renowned glamour actress Sadia Jahan Prova's acting skills are increasing day by day; as a result, she becomes the top-listed favorite actresses among the fans. She is also a very passionate woman in her personal life beyond the camera, action.







However, Prova has made headlines at various times for various reasons. She even criticized for personal reasons with "rumors" in the past. But the actress is actively working in the media regularly, avoiding all the baseless rumors behind. Recently, the popular glamour actress has acted in a drama titled 'Porer Meye' where she played the role of a mother. When asked if she wants to be a mother in real life, Prova said, "Ariana has played the role of my daughter in the play 'Porer Meye'. I never wanted to be a mother before. But after working with Ariana, I was amazed by her adorable face."







After seeing her, now I am thinking - "If only I had a baby like Ariana!" Prova added. Meanwhile, Prova acted in a play titled 'Onusuchona' with actor Sajal a few days ago.

