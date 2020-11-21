Police arrest man on charges of necrophilia



Police have arrested a morgue worker on charges of having sex with corpses at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital in Dhaka. The 20-year-old man has been identified as Munna Vagat, a nephew of Jatan Kumar Lal, a mortician of the hospital. Munna was working as an assistant to Jatan Lal over the last two years, according to the police, reports bdnews24.com.







The Criminal Investigation Department arrested Munna on Thursday after allegations of having sex with dead women surfaced against him. "The man was arrested after police found evidence," said CID's Assistant Superintendent of Police Jisan Ul Haque. Sexual intercourse with corpses, or necrophilia, is a "serious and disgusting crime".

