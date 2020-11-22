Sushmita, Arnab work on Nazrul song



'Jago Nari Jago Bonhi Shikha' Nazrul music artist Sushmita Anis brought a new look to this Jagran song of Kazi Nazrul Islam. Sushmita Anis took the initiative of this song keeping in mind their contribution in the society of women's liberation.





The music of the song has been arranged by Arnab. He said, "This is the first time I got the opportunity to work on Nazrul Islam's song. I have arranged the music on my own. I hope the audience will like it. The music video of the song has the use of dance. Hridi Sheikh's dance has highlighted various moments of women's rights.





Sushmita Anis said, 'This song is a protest against the injustice done to women around. Nazrul's song inspires, inspires to fight against injustice. This song is an initiative to stand against evil forces. Nahyan Ahmed has made the music video of this song made under the banner of New Music Paradigm Company.The song was released on November 19 on Sushmita Anis's YouTube channel and other digital platforms.

