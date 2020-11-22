Singer Baby Nazneen tests positive for Covid-19



Popular vocalist Baby Nazneen has been hospitalized due to illness. The artiste, who is currently living in the United States, has been receiving treatment at a hospital in Patterson, New Jersey, since Wednesday (November 18) local time, reports UNB.





Baby Nazneen's younger brother Enam Sarkar confirmed the information at noon on Friday. Enam Sarkar said, 'She already had kidney problems. She was admitted to the hospital due to sudden fever and several other problems. At present her physical condition is getting better.' National Film Award winning musician Baby Nazneen started her music career in 1976. Her list of popular songs includes 'Ghum Bhangaya Gel Re Marar Kokile', 'Du Chokhe Ghum Aase Na', 'Kal Sara Raat Chil Swapnero Raat', 'Random Batase Ureechi Sari Aanchal'.



