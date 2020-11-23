'Expedite construction of fertilizer factory in North Bengal'



Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun on Sunday instructed the Bangladesh Chemical Industries Corporation (BCIC) to expedite the construction of fertilizer factory in North Bengal."New fertilizer factories are being set up to increase the supply of fertilizer from domestic sources instead of importing millions of metric tonnes of urea fertilizer," he said. The minister said this at a keynote speech at the concluding session of the two-day 'Managing Directors Conference 2020', reports BSS.





State Minister for Industries Kamal Ahmed Majumder was the special guest at the virtual event.BCIC Chairman Md Mostafizur Rahman presided over the event.Humayun said the trend of agricultural production has continued as different factories, including the fertilizer factory under the Ministry of Industries, have been set up.





He said the Industries Ministry has a huge responsibility to protect the livelihood of the people even in the midst of the Corona epidemic. The Ministry of Industries is trying to continue agricultural production by ensuring uninterrupted supply of fertilizer, he added. Kamal Majumder said strict action would be taken against those who try to create an artificial crisis by stockpiling fertilizers and pesticides. He stressed the importance of setting up a fertilizer factory in the southern part of the country as there is no fertilizer factory. He urged to complete the construction work of Ghorashal-Palash Urea Fertilizer Factory within the stipulated time.

