'Saudi private, public sectors want to invest in Bangladesh'

Saudi Ambassador to Bangladesh Essa Yussef Essa Al Dulaihan on Sunday said Saudi public and private investors are interested to invest in different sectors in Bangladesh.He particularly mentioned the interests of ARAMCO, Acwa Power, Alfanar Group, Engineering Dimension (ED), Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT), Daelim KSA, Aljumairah Group etc. Saudi Ambassador Al Dulaihan met Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen at State Guest House Padma and conveyed it, reports UNB.





He sought cooperation of the Foreign Ministry to help implement the agreements/MOUs signed in the recent past between Bangladesh and Saud Arabia. During the meeting, the Ambassador apprised the Foreign Minister of the initiatives to facilitate smooth return of the stranded Bangladeshi citizens to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Dr Momen expressed his satisfaction on the pace of return of the stranded Bangladeshi citizens to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with the help of the Saudi Embassy in Dhaka, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.







He assured the Ambassador of all cooperation to further move forward the existing bilateral cooperation. The Foreign Minister invited Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to visit Bangladesh in March 2021 to attend celebration the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman or in March 2022 to attend the celebration of 50 years of Bangladesh's Independence.

