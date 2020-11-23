'Black Panther' sequel shoots to begin in July



Marvel Studio's plans for the sequel to 'Black Panther' are starting to come into focus. The sequel was sidelined after the sudden and unexpected death of star Chadwick Boseman and a planned March 2021 production start was waylaid as filmmaker Ryan Coogler and Marvel tried to navigate grief and the need to move forward.





It was the nadir of a year that saw no Marvel movies released for the first time since 2009. According to THR, 'Black Panther 2's filming will commence in Atlanta, Georgia in July 2021. Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong'o, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett will mostly reprise their characters for Black Panther sequel as Wright's Shuri may take on a more prominent role, which will delight MCU fans.







