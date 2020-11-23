

Popular face of the small screen of present time Shamapty Mashuq, and National Film Award winner actress Jakia Bari Mamo was in a TV drama directed by Kafi Bir eight years ago for the first time. Later, Shamapty and Mamo worked together in several numbers of dramas. They last worked together in Topu Khan directed drama 'Bhool Swapno' of 'Somoyer Golpo'. This time, they paired up in a drama titled Sedin Ki Ghotechhilo? Which was based on exceptional mysterious story.





Directed by Dipu Hazra, Shafiqur Rahman Shantanu wrote story of the drama. Shooting of the drama was held in a model town nearer to Amin Bazar in Dhaka recently. The drama will be telecasted on Maasranga TV soon.





In the story of the drama it is learnt that before tied the nuptial knot with Oyshee Abir earlier got married. But Abir killed his first wife. After getting married, Oyshee somehow knew Abir's previous incident by Abir's behavior and movement. Story of the drama continues with climax later.





While talking about acting in the drama Shamapty Mashuq said, "I got huge response from the viewers in those dramas where I was paired up with Mamo. It is no doubt Mamo is a talented actress. So, I always enjoy working with her. I believe viewers will enjoy the drama Sedin Ki Ghotechhilo?"





Mamo shared her feelings by this way, "Now I really feel comfortable to act in exceptional story based works. I have liked Shantanu written story of this drama. As a co-actor, Shamapty is very much co-operative. We tried our level best to present a nice work for the viewers."





It is mentioned that Mamo got the National Film Award for acting in Tauquir Ahmed directed movie 'Daruchini Dwip'. Later, she also got appreciation to act in Shihab Shahin's movie Chhuye Dile Mon. She also got appreciation to play the role of a journalist in movie 'Dohon' and in Arun Chowdhury's movie 'Altabanu'.



