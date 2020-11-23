Myanmar urged to end prosecutions of peaceful protesters, free political prisoners









Monday Fortify Rights and nine human rights organizations demanded in a joint statement immediately release of imprisoned human rights defenders and end criminal proceedings against dozens of peaceful protesters and others charged in relation to recent legitimate activities.

Fortify Rights Regional Director Ismail Wolff said “Aung San Suu Kyi’s government needs to immediately take appropriate measures to free all political prisoners in Myanmar” .





He said the National League for Democracy should use its increased majority in parliament to repeal or amend abusive laws that breach on fundamental rights, including the right to peaceful assembly.





After a series of anti-war campaigns organized by the All Burma Federation of Student Unions (ABFSU) beginning in early September 2020 police arrested and detained at least 25 peaceful protesters.





During armed conflict between the Myanmar armed forces and the Arakan Army, the protests called for the government to lift mobile-internet restrictions in Rakhine and Chin states.





Fortify Rights and nine other signatories called on the Myanmar authorities to end the crackdown on human rights defenders and peaceful protesters in a joint statement released from Bangkok.





“The Myanmar authorities’ arbitrary targeting of student activists calling for peace and the end of human rights violations contravenes the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” the statement says.





Most of the detained protesters face more than one charge, in some cases, in multiple jurisdictions—including for alleged violations under the Peaceful Assembly and Peaceful Procession Law (Peaceful Assembly Law), the Myanmar Criminal Code, and the Natural Disaster Management Law.





“The prosecution of those involved in the campaigns violates the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly,” the statement says.

“Any restrictions on these rights must be provided by law, in pursuit of a legitimate aim, and necessary and proportionate to that aim.”





