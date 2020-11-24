Mymensingh SP: An exemplary humanitarian figure



Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Ahmar Uzzaman of Mymensingh Zila police is an exemplary humanitarian figure to the people of Mymensingh. Locals of all ages or races of Mymensingh will be grateful for the humanitarian activities of SP Md Ahmar Uzzaman during the coronavirus pandemic situation.







SP Md Ahmar Uzzaman had distributed foods and sanitizing equipments among the poor, distressed, low-income, jobless, disabled, floating people during the COVID-19 outbreak. By maintaining social distance from 31st March he distributed food items among people who were in a food crisis. During general holidays, many people informed about their dire conditions without food on the District Police's OC, SP's Facebook page, messenger etc. Later, under the directives of SP Md Ahmar Uzzaman, foods were distributed among those distressed families.







It is learned that, Mymensingh district police distributed food items among 7,000 distressed people of various towns and different upazilas of Mymensingh until 10th June, 2020. At the same time, 1,000 packets of cooked food items were also distributed among the floating, distressed, poor Rickshaw drivers.

Mymensingh DB officer-in Charge (OC) Shah Kamal Akand and other OCs of other upazilas of Mymensingh district also distributed food items under the direction of Superintendent of Police (SP) Md Ahmar Uzzaman.







Superintendant of Police (SP) Md Ahmar Uzzaman PPM (Service) told Asian Age correspondent on Wednesday night that, "District Police right now are in a hard and strict role to ascertain the public health rules. Several tams of Police are working to implement the government directives." He ascertained by saying that, humanitarian works as well as public awareness of police will be continued until emergency times.









---Rafikul Islam, Mymensingh





Leave Your Comments