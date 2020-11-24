Bashundhara Group wins 'Superbrands' award for LP Gas

Bashundhara Group Sector-A Head of Brand and Business Development ZM Ahmed Prince hands over the 'Superbrands' award to Bashundhara Group Vice-Chairman Shafiat Sobhan Sanvir at a function at Industrial Headquarters-2 in the capital on Sunday.



Bashundhara LP Gas Ltd (BLPGL) has won 'Superbrands' award as recognition of its company's outstanding performance in producing safe and quality cylinders and sending those at the doorsteps of the consumers.'Superbrands' are selected through a process which involves independent and voluntary panel of experts from related backgrounds. Bashundhara LP Gas has won the 'Superbrands' title for the second time. The company bagged Superbrands title in 2018 and Best Brand Award by Bangladesh Brand Forum (BBF) in 2017.





Officials of Bashundhara LP Gas handed the award to Bashundhara Group Vice-Chairman Shafiat Sobhan Sanvir at a ceremony. The event took place at Bashundhara Industrial Headquarters-2 in the capital on Sunday. On Thursday, Superbrands awards were announced through a virtual ceremony for a total of 40 brands nominated under 'Bangladesh Choice' segment. Bangladesh Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman was chief guest on the occasion.





Launched in 1993, Superbrands is construed as the biggest success symbol for brands across the globe.Addressing the crest handover ceremony, Shafiat Sobhan Sanvir credited all officials and stakeholders of the company for the award, calling for efforts to be continued to keep hold the market position.





He also expressed gratitude to all customers, retailers and distributors for trusting and evaluating the Bashundhara LPG. Among others, Bashundhara Steel and Engineering chief operating officer Mohammad Ruhul Amin, Bashundhara Group sector-A chief human resource officer Shaikh Ehsan Reza, Bashundhara LPG chief financial officer Mahbub Alam, head of brand and business development ZM Ahmed Prince, Bashun-dhara LP Gas Head of Sales Jakaria Jalal and Supply Chain division general manager Sarowar Hossain Sohag were present.

