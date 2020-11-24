Alan Rickman's diaries will be published as a book



The diaries of the late Alan Rickman, who played Severus Snape in the Harry Potter films, are set to be published in fall 2022 by British publisher Canongate. Rickman wrote the diaries from 1992 until his death in 2016 when he died from pancreatic cancer at the age of 69, with the intention for them to be published. The 27 volumes of handwritten diaries, spanning more than 25 years of Rickman's life and career, will be edited down into a single book.







When Rickman started this personal project, his career had taken off with roles that included Valmont in 'Les Liaisons Dangereuses' at the Royal Shakespeare Company and on-screen as Hans Gruber in 1988's 'Die Hard.' He starred in a variety of hit films during this period, including 'Harry Potter', 'Love Actually', 'Sense and Sensibility', 'The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy', and 'Galaxy Quest'. Publisher Canongate has acquired the rights to the book, reportedly titled 'The Diaries of Alan Rickman'. The handwritten volumes are described as "witty, gossipy and utterly candid" in their description of his daily life.







